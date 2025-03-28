Omnissa eyes growth with revamped partner program

Digital work platform provider Omnissa has announced the launch of a new partner program designed to simplify engagement and drive partner growth.

The refresh is the first since Omnissa became an independent company, following its $4 billion acquisition by global investment firm KKR from Broadcom last year. It will see the company's Omnissa Partner Program reimagined with direct input from its partners. This will include a three-tier system for resellers, service providers, and technology partners to support their different business needs and strategies. Omnissa has separated the tiers into Platinum, Gold, and Silver for simplicity.

A points-based rewards system will also be used to incentivize partners, as well as a "comprehensive" set of financial perks that includes "front-end margin increases" and training funds. There is also the change to earn certifications for core Omnissa products, such as Workspace One and Horizon. All elements of the Partner Program will be held in a new dashboard, which is listed as "coming soon" on Omnissa's website.

Kevin Norlin, Omnissa's head of revenue and SVP of global sales, said its aim is to drive greater growth for partners, as well as expand opportunities to innovate with mutual customers.

"Since becoming an independent company, partners have been enthusiastic about the opportunity to grow with Omnissa," he explained. "This new framework provides more ways for partners to differentiate themselves in the market, increase profitability, and help customers achieve the vision of an autonomous workspace that is smart, seamless, and secure."

Omnissa said the freshly streamlined framework removes unnecessary requirements and places a sole focus on driving partner success in digital workspaces. Partners can engage with the company through the program's Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, alongside its three simplified business models that are designed to improve flexibility in supporting customer needs.

"The openness and comprehensiveness of the Omnissa platform provides us a competitive distinction, enabling us to support our customers' full range of digital workspace needs, and scale our business more efficiently," commented Brian Campbell, vice president of digital experience for CDW, an Omnissa partner.

"With the updated Omnissa Partner Program, CDW now has a clear path to progression and can focus on growth, scale, and delivering greater value to our customers."