SecurityHQ names Aaron Hambleton as VP of product and services
Industry veteran will lead product and service innovation across the provider's cybersecurity portfolio
SecurityHQ has announced the appointment of Aaron Hambleton as senior vice president of product and services, as the cybersecurity provider looks to strengthen innovation across its business.
This is the latest step in SecurityHQ's push to transition operations away from reactive monitoring and into measurable, intelligence-led performance improvement.
Hambleton first joined SecurityHQ in 2020 but will now step into an entirely new position to lead product and service innovation across the firm's portfolio – including the continued development of the SHQ Response platform.
An industry veteran, he brings more than 12 years of cybersecurity experience spanning frontline operations, advisory services, regional leadership, and threat intelligence.
In an announcement, SecurityHQ CEO Feras Tappuni said Hambleton offers a practical understanding of what security teams require of their partners – such as clearer context, faster decisions, and services that improve over time.
"Aaron is a sharp strategist who understands what customers need from a security partner and how global threat activity should inform the services built around them," he commented. "He brings the operational experience, threat intelligence perspective, and judgment needed to connect internal signals with external risk, helping customers make faster decisions and achieve more holistic security outcomes."
Since first joining SecurityHQ, Hambleton has transitioned from operational security leadership roles into positions with direct responsibility for regional strategy, customer delivery, and global advisory services.
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The firm said his time spent leading teams across service delivery, customer success, operational performance, and growth in the Middle East and Africa has given him deep insight into evolving customer needs.
On the partnerships front, Hambleton is also credited with developing technology alliances that expand visibility and control through enterprise-grade platforms, while also strengthening SecurityHQ's portfolio with new modular offerings.
According to the vendor, his leadership across global threat intelligence, offensive security, exposure management, and platform innovation was a key factor in the company's recognition by IDC as a leading MDR provider in the Middle East for two years running.
In his new role, Hambleton will now focus on product and service innovation across SecurityHQ's range of MDR, threat intelligence, exposure management, and security operations offerings.
"Most security teams already have enough noise. What they need is a clearer way to understand which risks matter, what action to take, and how each decision improves their security over time," he explained.
"My focus is on building services that connect intelligence, exposure, and response so that customers can close the gap between detection and action, while improving their security with every decision."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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