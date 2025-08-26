KnowBe4 names Joel Kemmerer as new CIO

Human risk management (HRM) specialist KnowBe4 has announced the appointment of Joel Kemmerer as its new chief information officer (CIO).

A seasoned IT executive, Kemmerer arrives with more than 30 years’ experience from leadership roles across the industry, bringing expertise in digital transformation, integrating acquisitions, and streamlining business operations.

As KnowBe4’s new CIO, he will play a key role in leading digital transformation initiatives as the vendor looks to continue its global growth journey.

In an announcement, KnowBe4 said Kemmerer will leverage his vast experience to help reimagine customer value delivery, drive operational performance, as well as foster further innovation across the company’s teams.

“As a bridge builder and connector, Joel is able to translate complex technology ecosystems to be consumable by all users,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4. “He brings unique business acumen to KnowBe4 and we are excited to welcome him to the team for this critical role in our growing company.”

Kemmerer joins KnowBe4 from cyber security software provider N-able, where he served as CIO for more than 4 years, and has previously served in senior positions at SolarWinds, AMD, and Zebra Technologies.

As CIO, he will play a key role in advancing KnowBe4’s market standing as it continues to grow its HRM platform capabilities.

More than 70,000 organizations around the world now leverage the firm’s AI-powered platform, which equips enterprises with protective modules for awareness and compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, and AI defense agents.

Commenting on his appointment, Kemmerer said his leadership approach will combine customer focus with a drive to deliver on KnowBe4’s wider digital transformation ambitions.

“Joining KnowBe4 as CIO, my plan is to reimagine how we deliver value to our customers, embed operational excellence in everything we do, and empower our teams to transform and innovate at every level,” he explained.

“I look forward to helping KnowBe4 accelerate its strategic vision and drive meaningful change that positions us for long-term success.”

