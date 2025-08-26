KnowBe4 names Joel Kemmerer as new CIO
The experienced IT veteran will help lead critical digital transformation activities as the vendor continues its growth journey
Human risk management (HRM) specialist KnowBe4 has announced the appointment of Joel Kemmerer as its new chief information officer (CIO).
A seasoned IT executive, Kemmerer arrives with more than 30 years’ experience from leadership roles across the industry, bringing expertise in digital transformation, integrating acquisitions, and streamlining business operations.
As KnowBe4’s new CIO, he will play a key role in leading digital transformation initiatives as the vendor looks to continue its global growth journey.
In an announcement, KnowBe4 said Kemmerer will leverage his vast experience to help reimagine customer value delivery, drive operational performance, as well as foster further innovation across the company’s teams.
“As a bridge builder and connector, Joel is able to translate complex technology ecosystems to be consumable by all users,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4. “He brings unique business acumen to KnowBe4 and we are excited to welcome him to the team for this critical role in our growing company.”
Kemmerer joins KnowBe4 from cyber security software provider N-able, where he served as CIO for more than 4 years, and has previously served in senior positions at SolarWinds, AMD, and Zebra Technologies.
As CIO, he will play a key role in advancing KnowBe4’s market standing as it continues to grow its HRM platform capabilities.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
More than 70,000 organizations around the world now leverage the firm’s AI-powered platform, which equips enterprises with protective modules for awareness and compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, and AI defense agents.
Commenting on his appointment, Kemmerer said his leadership approach will combine customer focus with a drive to deliver on KnowBe4’s wider digital transformation ambitions.
“Joining KnowBe4 as CIO, my plan is to reimagine how we deliver value to our customers, embed operational excellence in everything we do, and empower our teams to transform and innovate at every level,” he explained.
“I look forward to helping KnowBe4 accelerate its strategic vision and drive meaningful change that positions us for long-term success.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire
- Telefónica Tech UK&I names Martyn Bullerwell as new CEO
- Jitterbit snaps up former SonicWall, Dell veteran as growth drive continues
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
The US government's Intel deal explained
News The US government has taken a 10% stake in Intel – but what exactly does the deal mean for the ailing chipmaker?
-
74% of companies admit insecure code caused a security breach
News A large number of data breaches are linked to insecure code, prompting calls for better training
-
Advania acquires Gompute to bolster AI and HPC capabilities
News Gompute customers will be able to leverage Advania’s broader AI capabilities, resources, and local expertise across Northern European markets
-
SonicWall appoints Michael Crean to lead new Managed Security Services Division
News The industry and channel veteran will spearhead the security vendor’s ongoing expansion into managed security services
-
Monday.com expands partner program with new AI and Service specializations
News The software provider has refreshed its channel ecosystem to recognize and reward top-performing AI and Service partners
-
Telefónica Tech UK&I names Martyn Bullerwell as new CEO
News The company veteran succeeds Mark Gorton who steps down following three years in the role
-
Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire
News Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu will spearhead Thrive’s APAC operations
-
‘We are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures’: Fortinet hits major milestone as partner program surpasses 400 partners
News Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program now boasts more than 3,000 integrations
-
The Channel Recruiter and Nebula debut new global talent resourcing solution
News Tech Talent on Tap aims to provide channel firms with on-demand access to elite technical professionals from around the world
-
Snowflake names Chris Niederman as new channel chief
News Chris Niederman joins the business from AWS, where he led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives