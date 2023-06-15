Snowflake poaches Salesforce’s Tyler Prince to lead its channel business
Prince will head up channel and partner activity as the data cloud provider looks to further growth and partner collaboration
Snowflake has announced the appointment of former Salesforce executive Tyler Prince as its new senior vice president of worldwide alliances and channels.
From 5 July, Prince will lead the company’s global channel and partner business as it pursues further growth, partner collaboration, and customer-centric innovation across its Data Cloud ecosystem.
The seasoned veteran brings 30 years’ experience in delivering transformational capabilities to partners and customer across a range of industries around the world.
He joins the business from Salesforce, where he spent the last ten years as executive vice president of alliances and channels, working to drive sales through the firm’s network of partners.
Prior to that, Prince served as global Oracle practice leader at PwC, as well as various management positions at Oracle, PeopleSoft, IBM, and Andersen Consulting.
Snowflake chief revenue officer Chris Degnan said Prince’s extensive experience will help boost its channel performance around the world.
“Snowflake’s vast ecosystem of partners are absolutely essential to our mission of mobilizing the world’s data,” he said.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Tyler to Snowflake. His deep industry relationships and extensive experience leading exponential growth across the channel will accelerate our partner enablement and go-to-market strategy globally.”
Snowflake’s Data Cloud platform is designed to provide a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies, allowing customers to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads.
To boost its deployment value, the firm’s Partner Network provides businesses with a range of cloud, services, technology, and data partners, as well as Snowflake-delivered programs.
With Snowflake Marketplace, customers can enhance their internal data with third-party data, thanks to a variety of data services and applications that span various industries.
Programs such as Powered by Snowflake also help partners build, market, and operate applications in the Data Cloud.
Snowflake said its ecosystem revolves around building successful practices to help both businesses and customers alike drive increased growth and innovation.
“Customers are at the heart of everything Snowflake does, and the Snowflake Partner Network is a world-class example of how delivering choice in the tools and solutions available to customers drives our customers’ success,” commented Prince.
“I look forward to continuing to grow the Snowflake ecosystem, engaging more deeply and broadly with partners to accelerate their own businesses.”
Steve White, IDC program vice president of channels and alliances, praised Snowflake’s decision to appoint Prince as its new channel chief.
“Tyler Prince is a great choice to lead the Snowflake partner business,” he said. “Tyler’s leadership in driving the ecosystem transformation and incredible growth at Salesforce was impressive, and he is noted as a visionary ecosystem leader.”
