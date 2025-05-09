ESET targets partner profitability with new MDR bundle

The security firm's managed detection and response services and products are now available as part of a single SKU to enhance the partner sales process

Cyber security provider ESET has launched a managed detection and response (MDR) bundle, designed to simplify the sales process and help boost the profits of its partners.

Available immediately, the firm said the new offering will enable partners to quote faster, close deals more efficiently, and protect profitability with greater confidence.

As part of the move, all core MDR services and products have been packaged into a single stock-keeping unit (SKU) to make it easier for partners to position, price, and sell.

ESET said it has also introduced improved commercials to help partners deliver greater value and increase their profitability, with a more competitive pricing structure that sees the average buying prices reduced by up to 34%.

Additionally, partners can also leverage increased margin protection for enhanced commercial security – a move the company said will ensure opportunities are "safeguarded from start to finish".

ESET said the move reinforces its commitment to ensuring security delivery is both accessible and profitable – especially for MSPs serving SMBs.

"This new MDR bundle is a direct response to our partners' need for simplicity and stronger commercial outcomes," commented Matt Knell, ESET's UK country manager. "It's now easier than ever to deliver our core MDR solutions with compelling pricing and robust profit protection."

Built on a combination of AI capabilities and human expertise, ESET's range of cloud-first cybersecurity products and services are designed to help secure organizations and their critical infrastructure across endpoints, cloud, mobile, and beyond.

The release of the firm's new MDR bundle builds on its strong recent momentum in the MSP space and follows upgrades to its management platform, a heightened focus on simplified integration, as well as increased market development funds (MDF) designed to help partners scale.

Last month, the company announced a host of updates, including the addition of ransomware remediation to the ESET PROTECT platform, which it said offers next-generation ransomware rollback and remediation features to help prevent ransomware encryption from causing long-term business disruption.

Other upgrades included a new ESET Cloud Security module updated with anti-spoofing and homoglyph protection, as well as expanded availability of its AI Advisor tool to EDR/XDR customers.

