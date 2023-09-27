Why technology resellers are essential to UK government

The public sector continues to be a massive market for technology resellers in the UK, as national and local government organizations remain big consumers of office tech and related products.

With a total shift to digitization looming – set against a backdrop of ever-tightening budgets – technology resellers play a vital role in ensuring public sector bodies get the right technology, for the right price.

Sean Collins Social Links Navigation VP, EMEA channels and inside sales at Extreme Networks Sean Collins serves as vice presidents for EMEA channels and inside sales at Extreme Networks. Sean has held a number of roles focusing specifically on channel sales at Extreme Networks over the course of the last seven years, including a two-year stint as regional director for UKI and BeNeLux. Prior to his time at Extreme Networks, Sean served as director of regional UK commercial and partner sales at Cisco, and spent nearly 17 years at the networking giant.

The UK public sector technology market continues to grow, spending £20.1 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year.

So, why is the public sector spending so much on technology? There are several contributory factors in this current push.

Rapid digital evolution

Technology spending is influenced by various factors, including government policies, strategic objectives, and budgetary considerations.

While specific priorities may vary depending on the government's current focus and available resources, there are a few key areas that often receive priority spending on technology.

Similarly, enhancing digital public services is a common priority for technology spending in the UK government. This includes improving user experiences, accessibility, and efficiency of online services provided to citizens, such as digital tax filing, online benefits applications, and government portals.

Investments in digital platforms, service design, and user research are often prioritized to deliver better experiences.

Cyber security and data protection

With the increasing importance of safeguarding sensitive data and protecting against growing cyber threats, investments in cyber security and data protection receive significant attention and funding.

This includes, but is not limited to, strengthening the government's cyber security infrastructure, improving incident response capabilities, and promoting best practices in data protection across government departments.

ICT Infrastructure improvements

The UK government places emphasis on maintaining and upgrading its information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

This includes investments in network infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing, and connectivity to support efficient and secure digital operations across a range of government departments and divisions.

Digital skills capabilities

Recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce to drive digital modernization, the UK government often prioritizes investments in developing digital skills and capabilities within the civil service.

Digital skills training programs vary in terms of both size and area of focus.

However, they typically involve programs aimed at the recruitment of digital specialists, as well as initiatives to upskill existing members of the workforce to accommodate for future requirements.

Emerging technologies investment

The UK government has shown an interest in exploring and harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Investments in research and development, pilots, and proofs of concept related to these technologies may receive priority spending to drive innovation and improve public services.

We’re in the midst of a digital industrial revolution – and it has reached the public sector. Consequently, technology providers will be crucial in that process, but the government cannot rely on vendors alone.

Not all vendors are equipped to meet the government’s demand directly, and so experienced technology resellers will play a vital role if we are to supply our public sector effectively with the best solutions at the right price.

In other words, the government doesn’t just need tech. It also needs guidance.

With AI, automation, cloud computing, networks, and everything else that can save the public millions (if not billions) by improving efficiency and effectiveness, tech providers need to recognize the opportunities and responsibilities of guiding the public sector through this evolution.

In turn, we must recognize the value of tech resellers to our government.

As a result of the abovementioned change, the public sector will likely become increasingly consolidated and integrated, focusing on doing more with less. And tech represents the most significant potential in that regard by far.

Consequently, solution network providers and technology reseller partnerships will be key in ensuring the government receives the best rapid time-to-benefit solutions that can help them drive toward outcomes that will positively impact entire communities.