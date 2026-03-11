Acer launches new Channel Partner Portal on 50th anniversary

Acer has launched the ‘Acer Channel Partner Portal’ at its 50th anniversary celebrations in Milan, as it reaffirms its support for European SMBs.

The digital platform pools together the tools partners need to operate and serve their clients. It includes a vast library for training documentation and Acer products, as well as tools to compare models to help customers make more informed decisions.

Acer said the platform will cover almost the entire EMEA market by the end of June and is already live in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

“Investing in small and medium-sized companies means investing in the future of the European economy,” Cristina Pez, Acer’s director for commercial marketing and Go-to-Market strategy in EMEA, explained.

“The new Acer Channel Partner Portal is not just a digital tool, but a real strategic support platform for our partners, designed to simplify the adoption of advanced technology, accelerate processes, and create new growth opportunities.”

What to expect from the Acer Channel Partner Portal

Through the platform, partners will be able to see immediate pricing requests on available products and register for bid opportunities. These include product consultation and training resources through the Acer Academy.

Partners can also access marketing materials, loyalty programs, information about extended warranties, and various support services. Acer said the portal will essentially serve as an integrated access point for channel programs, adding visibility on opportunities and greater coordination across its entire partner ecosystem.

The Partner Portal is part of Acer’s EMEA strategy for 2026, which focuses on SMBs, mid-market users, and education.

SMBs are at the very heart of the European economy, according to Acer statistics, with 26.1 million companies, accounting for 99.8% of all active businesses across the continent.

Those figures, Acer said, confirm their impact is far from marginal and that their competitiveness is crucial for Europe’s growth.

“SMBs are facing resource constraints, talent shortages, and a context of permanent ‘polycrisis.’ In this framework, the channel is no longer just a trade intermediary, but a strategic partner capable of delivering expertise, consultancy, and local proximity,” Pez added.

