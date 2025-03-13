SailPoint shakes up MSP program to target smaller enterprises

Enterprise identity security provider SailPoint has announced an expansion of its managed service provider (MSP) program that will enable partners to provide its services to smaller enterprises.

A year after its initial launch, the initiative has been refreshed to allow more businesses to onboard its identity security offering with entry-level use cases, as well as scale their capabilities to suit their growth.

The move will also create opportunities to further grow the initiative in the future, SailPoint said in an announcement.

“Expanding our offerings through our partners allows us to make our identity security solutions accessible to even more businesses, including smaller enterprises,” commented Dave Schwartz, SailPoint’s senior vice president of global partners.

First launched in February 2024, SailPoint’s MSP program offers tools and resources designed to aid partners in selling its Identity Security Cloud offering and was initially only available to large corporations.

With its latest refresh, however, smaller organizations can now also leverage SailPoint’s identity security solutions at a time when attackers are increasingly targeting exposed and vulnerable identities with sophisticated attacks.

“While some providers opt to offer basic functionality without including a path to long-term success, we believe this is a mistake,” Schwartz explained.

“SailPoint’s MSP partners can provide MSP customers with the same foundational identity security capabilities that it offers other customers while also setting them up to grow the maturity of their identity programme over time.”

SailPoint bolsters program maturity

With ongoing consultation and support, companies of all sizes have access to the same capabilities rather than a stripped down model - a framework SailPoint said will enable them to grow the maturity of their identity program over time.

“Powered by the same SailPoint Atlas platform, we provide a unified identity security solution for an easy and accessible on-ramp to long-term identity security success, wrapped in the offerings our MSP partners will build on SailPoint,” Schwartz continued.

“This will include consultation and management of their deployment, allowing the customer to focus on what’s important to them: running their business.”

Ron Mechling, chief sales officer at Simeio, a SailPoint partner, said the expansion will further help MSPs on their own growth journeys.

“The decision to invest in securing organizations of all sizes will allow MSP partners like Simeio to expand into new business areas and could help organizations across a wider range of industries to improve their overall security posture,” he explained.