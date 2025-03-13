SailPoint shakes up MSP program to target smaller enterprises

News
By ( ChannelPro ) published

MSP partners can now sell SailPoint’s identity security solutions to organizations of all sizes

SailPoint logo and branding pictured on signage during the company&#039;s initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enterprise identity security provider SailPoint has announced an expansion of its managed service provider (MSP) program that will enable partners to provide its services to smaller enterprises.

A year after its initial launch, the initiative has been refreshed to allow more businesses to onboard its identity security offering with entry-level use cases, as well as scale their capabilities to suit their growth.

The move will also create opportunities to further grow the initiative in the future, SailPoint said in an announcement.

“Expanding our offerings through our partners allows us to make our identity security solutions accessible to even more businesses, including smaller enterprises,” commented Dave Schwartz, SailPoint’s senior vice president of global partners.

First launched in February 2024, SailPoint’s MSP program offers tools and resources designed to aid partners in selling its Identity Security Cloud offering and was initially only available to large corporations.

With its latest refresh, however, smaller organizations can now also leverage SailPoint’s identity security solutions at a time when attackers are increasingly targeting exposed and vulnerable identities with sophisticated attacks.

“While some providers opt to offer basic functionality without including a path to long-term success, we believe this is a mistake,” Schwartz explained.

“SailPoint’s MSP partners can provide MSP customers with the same foundational identity security capabilities that it offers other customers while also setting them up to grow the maturity of their identity programme over time.”

SailPoint bolsters program maturity

With ongoing consultation and support, companies of all sizes have access to the same capabilities rather than a stripped down model - a framework SailPoint said will enable them to grow the maturity of their identity program over time.

“Powered by the same SailPoint Atlas platform, we provide a unified identity security solution for an easy and accessible on-ramp to long-term identity security success, wrapped in the offerings our MSP partners will build on SailPoint,” Schwartz continued.

“This will include consultation and management of their deployment, allowing the customer to focus on what’s important to them: running their business.”

Ron Mechling, chief sales officer at Simeio, a SailPoint partner, said the expansion will further help MSPs on their own growth journeys.

“The decision to invest in securing organizations of all sizes will allow MSP partners like Simeio to expand into new business areas and could help organizations across a wider range of industries to improve their overall security posture,” he explained.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

