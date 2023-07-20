Sprinklr refreshes Unified Partners Program to include new partner types

Unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform provider Sprinklr has announced a refresh of its Unified Partners Program in a bid to drive further growth with partners.

The initiative has been updated to incorporate several new partner types, which include independent consultants, referral partners, and technological solutions brokers (TSBs), as well as business process outsourcing (BPO) partners.

In an announcement, the company said the new version of the program will enable all Sprinklr partners to provide differentiated customer experience management solutions to grow their profits and generate new revenue streams.

“Sprinklr’s unified platform supports enterprises on their journey and our partner ecosystem has the expertise to help customers identify, implement, and take advantage of Sprinklr technology,” said Ragy Thomas, CEO and founder of Sprinklr.

“Many of our most transformative deals have been won alongside partners, and we are seeing sales momentum and business growth from our Unified-CXM platform paired with our partner communities’ expertise, industry experience, and customer relationships .”

Expanded partner support

This latest iteration of Sprinklr’s Unified Partners Program will expand support for its partner community and boost its own go-to-market strategy with the channel.

The program works with organizations across nine categories, which consist of systems integrators (SIs), transformational partners, resellers, social media channels, agencies, and technology partners – as well as the new additions of independent consultants, referral partners and TSBs, and BPOs.

Elsewhere, the program also features an updated partner portal and a host of new supporting material, such as new instructor-led live workshops, case studies, and sales materials.

Additionally, partners also receive demo environment access partner support via Sprinklr’s dedicated Microsoft Teams collaboration room, Care Lite.

With this expansion, Sprinklr said it is committing to scaling its partner community following a period of “tremendous momentum” since the start of its fiscal year, which has seen the company grow in the CCaaS and customer service markets.

“The Sprinklr partner ecosystem is one of the most diverse in the industry, and together we can holistically serve our enterprise customers around the world,” he said. “This fiscal year, we have more than doubled partner-sourced pipeline. The launch of the Unified Partners Program will help us continue to build on this foundation for growth.”