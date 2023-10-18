How channel partners can overcome the current IT skills gap

"For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong,". If you agree with the quote from H.L. Mencken, then you might believe that the current IT skills gap is an insurmountable barrier. However, that is not the case.

Like any problem, there is usually a solution, and the IT skills gap is no exception.

When it comes to the channel, the one constant is the competitive environment. With that in mind, it’s crucial not to let the skills gap hinder progress towards digital transformation and overall business goals, which ultimately make you fall behind your competition.

Recent studies have revealed that the global IT skills gap is rapidly growing, and it’s projected to result in a shortage of 3.5 million IT professionals by the end of 2023.

Paul Wooldridge Social Links Navigation Digital Workspace Lead for EMEA at SoftwareOne Paul Wooldridge, an accomplished professional with over a decade of expertise in the IT industry, is the Digital Workspace Lead for the EMEA region at SoftwareOne. His role is pivotal in shaping the future of the workplace and driving IT transformation. With unparalleled experience in managing intricate projects related to workplace evolution, Paul's proficiency extends beyond this realm.

These statistics are not encouraging for businesses in the channel. So, the question that needs to be asked is whether there is any way to overcome the IT skills gap barrier.

Extracting help from outside the business

Just as in other walks of life, a time may come when businesses might not be able to solve problems internally. When these situations arise, it’s important that the help that businesses outside the channel receive and look for comes from experts.

With the current and continuously expanding IT skills gap, it’s imperative that businesses within the channel look for external help that can provide a managed services and business consultancy service.

It’s worth noting that 93% of UK businesses acknowledge the existence of an IT skills gap. Nearly half (42%) of these businesses attribute the rapid pace of technological advancement as a contributing factor to this gap.

With developments in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and cloud computing rapidly evolving, the impact of the IT skills gap is becoming more pronounced for some.

However, MSPs and business consultancies can help alleviate the growing pressure caused by the skills shortage.

While it appears that the IT skills gap is unlikely to close in the near future, MSPs and business consultancies can fill this void both in terms of technological expertise and consultancy services.

These external services can provide guidance on how businesses can efficiently embark on digital transformation journeys and effectively utilize technologies like the cloud. Those in the industry must recognize that the days when most business problems could be addressed internally are long gone.

Nevertheless, despite the valuable assistance that MSPs and business consultants can offer to channel businesses, addressing the IT skills gap should be a priority. Whether they choose to seek external support or find immediate solutions, it is essential to tackle this issue sooner rather than later.

The time is now

If we look back to 2018, the alarm bells were already ringing about the IT skills gap and its impact on organizations across all sectors.

Analysis from sources like Gartner projected that by 2020, 75% of organizations would face visible disruption in their business due to this gap. One would assume that businesses within the channel had enough time to implement solutions for this issue.

However, here we are in 2023, and the IT skills gap continues to disrupt business goals for those operating in the channel.

(Image credit: Getty Images) How channel partners support customers in a challenging security landscape

In today's unstable economic climate, where businesses within the channel, regardless of their size or reputation, are fiercely competing for customers, addressing the IT skills gap has become an urgent necessity. Failing to do so could significantly affect business operations both externally and internally.

It's not unreasonable to believe that technological advancements should make things easier for businesses within the channel.

However, the challenge lies in determining which technologies to adopt and implementing them, given the shortage of skilled professionals.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that businesses that successfully bridge the IT skills gap will have a significant advantage over their competitors when it comes to attracting customers and retaining employees.

The answers can be found within

Today's microwave society wants answers and results with as minimal work as possible. As a result, expectations have been created for quick solutions to business problems. While MSPs and business consultants have been discussed as potential solutions to the IT skills gap, they can also have a financial impact on those operating in the channel over time.

Businesses within the channel should not overlook the possibility of addressing the IT skills gap through internal means. By upskilling current and potential employees, businesses can not only resolve their IT skills issues but also avoid investing in external solutions.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Meta) Learn in VR: The beginner's guide Overcome any training challenges and keep employee skills up to date.



DOWNLOAD NOW

Upskilling employees in the necessary IT areas empowers businesses to take control of overcoming the skills shortage and fosters a proactive culture. This approach benefits businesses both financially and culturally. However, taking the initial step to address the problem from within may pose a challenge.

It’s important to note that upskilling internally does not provide an immediate fix to the problem. However, combining internal upskilling with the services of MSPs and business consultants not only addresses the issue at hand but also prepares businesses for future challenges.

The demand will only continue to rise

To stay ahead of competitors, businesses in the channel need to ensure that they have the right team members capable of carrying out new technological initiatives.

Nonetheless, it seems that this isn't the case. Especially when it pertains to the cloud. 53% of IT leaders across numerous sectors have stated that they struggled to find the right candidates with the right IT skill sets.

This might look like concerning data for those throughout the channel, but for those who overcome the IT skills gap using internal and external resources, it will be business as usual.