Ciphr appoints new sales chief as part of double leadership shakeup

Ciphr has announced the appointment of Gerald Byrne as its new chief sales officer as the HR and payroll solutions provider moves to strengthen its position in the UK’s human capital management (HCM) market.

An experienced SaaS sales leader, Byrne most recently served as VP of EMEA sales at business communications and IT support specialists GoTo.

During his nine-year stint at the company, he worked closely with Sion Lewis, who was appointed as CEO at Ciphr back in January.

At GoTo, the pair worked closely to build and expand the firm’s European presence and helped deliver double-digit year-on-year growth.

Byrne was also responsible for creating, designing, and growing a successful SaaS alliance and partnership program in the EMEA region.

Prior to that, he had a two-year spell as EMEA senior sales manager and site leader at Citrix’s Dublin office, following a 12-year tenure at Dell where he rose to become global business transformation and sales operations manager for its consumer business.

Commenting on his appointment, Byrne praised Ciphr’s growth ambitions and highlighted its “strong and experienced” leadership team .

“The company has a rich history of success, knowledge, and experience in helping organizations across the UK to unlock the potential of their employees,” he said.

“Its impressive, customer-centric approach really sets it apart and has helped Ciphr develop strong, lasting partnerships with its customers.

“I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at Ciphr to build on that success and help drive the next phase of its growth.”

Ciphr CEO Sion Lewis said: “I had the pleasure of working with him at GoTo for many years, where he was responsible for helping to build and scale the business in the EMEA region and forge successful strategic partnerships across Europe. He’s a passionate and driven leader, and I know he will be a fantastic asset to the team.”

Alongside Byrne’s appointment, the company also announced that former Auction Technology Group (ATG) CTO Badr Khan has also joined its board as a non-executive director.

He brings extensive technical expertise in digital product development and roadmap prioritization, having previously led IT and engineering teams at ATG, MatchesFashion, and Marks & Spencer.

As part of his role on the board, Ciphr said Khan will leverage his background in emerging technologies, digital marketplaces , and SaaS to inform its technology strategy.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gerald and Badr to the Ciphr board,” Lewis said. “They both bring a wealth of tech knowledge and leadership experience, which will further enhance the board’s skillset and perspective, and be invaluable to the group.”