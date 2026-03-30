CirrusHQ names Matt Smith as new sales chief

CirrusHQ has announced the appointment of Matt Smith as its new head of sales, in a move the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud specialist said will help customers strengthen cloud resilience and drive growth.

A seasoned sales veteran, Smith arrives with more than 20 years’ industry experience and most recently served as regional sales director at secure endpoint operating system organization, IGEL. Prior to that, he held senior sales leadership roles at CrowdStrike, Citrix, and Computacenter.

Reporting to CirrusHQ’s chief revenue officer, Stephen Croke, he is now tasked with extending the firm’s new and existing relationships with organizations looking to benefit from the cloud across the UK.

In an announcement, CirrusHQ CEO James Lucas said the move comes as companies are increasingly experiencing how weak links in their cyber defenses can impact their operations and reputation.

“At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, organisations are crying out for more resilience in their IT infrastructure and operations, not to mention a partner who will bring sound technical advice on how to bolster their ecosystems,” he explained.

“Bringing together Matt’s deep security experience alongside our extensive AWS knowledge, our customers will be able to better understand how the cloud can strengthen their security posture so that they can refocus on innovation and driving growth.”

Headquartered in Livingston, Scotland, CirrusHQ is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that provides security and compliance for IT estates. The firm says its mission is to help businesses innovate and grow in the AWS Cloud, ensuring maximum performance, security, and cost-effectiveness of their workloads.

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Smith’s appointment as head of sales follows a year of strong momentum for the company, during which time it deepened its AWS expertise by achieving both the AWS Managed Services Provider Program and AWS Small and Medium Business Competency.

Commenting on his new role, Smith said CirrusHQ is well-positioned to help organizations navigate the increasing macroeconomic pressures and growing cyber threats that are stretching IT teams more than ever.

“In joining CirrusHQ, boosting the resilience of our customers is top of my agenda and I believe that the cloud is central to that, providing a solid foundation upon which organisations can build and innovate,” he explained.

In a LinkedIn post , the sales veteran said he was attracted to the role by CirrusHQ’s deep AWS expertise combined with a strong customer-first culture and a “clear opportunity to scale.”

“I’m looking forward to working with our customers and AWS to build meaningful, outcome-driven partnerships,” he added.

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