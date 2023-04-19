CyberCX appoints Phil Mason as new UK CEO

Australian cyber security services provider CyberCX has announced the appointment of Phil Mason as its new CEO in the UK.

By appointing a new CEO in the UK, the company says it is now looking to replicate its success and growth on UK shores.

A seasoned industry veteran, Mason brings two decades of cyber security experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at IRMSecurity, part of the Capgemini Group.

There, he led cyber transformation strategies for influential public-sector organizations and global enterprises.

As CEO of CyberCX’s UK business, Mason will work to drive growth in the UK market, focusing on supporting new business and talent acquisition .

The firm said the appointment will ensure a “consistent, global approach” that is also tailored to UK-specific needs.

“CyberCX has burst onto the global cyber security scene, and I am thrilled to be leading the UK business to replicate the success it has seen in Australia,” Mason said.

“With cyber threats becoming increasingly complex and frequent, there has never been a more important time to safeguard businesses against cyber security threats .

“I look forward to leading our UK team in helping our clients navigate this complex landscape and stay ahead of the curve.”

Formed in 2019, CyberCX has grown to become a prominent name in the cyber security space across Australia and New Zealand.

The firm specializes in the provision of cyber security and cloud services, partnering with organizations to manage their cyber risk, respond to incidents, and build resilience.

Since its inception, CyberCX has grown its workforce to more than 1,300 cyber security and cloud professionals and has offices in Australia, New Zealand, the US, and the UK.

The firm partners with both private and public sector organizations, providing end-to-end cyber capabilities, and helps customers securely accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

With Mason as the new UK CEO, CyberCX said it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for security services as threats continue to escalate.

“Phil’s extensive experience and track record for growth in revenue and services, combined with his dedication to customers and building high-performance teams, make him the ideal person to lead our operations in the UK,” said John Paitaridis, CEO at CyberCX.

“We look forward to working with him to become the UK’s leading independent provider of cyber security.”