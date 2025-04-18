CyberOne appoints Microsoft’s Tracey Pretorius to its advisory board

Managed detection and response (MDR) services provider CyberOne has announced the appointment of Microsoft’s Tracey Pretorius to its advisory board.

A seasoned industry leader, Pretorius currently serves as the Redmond giant’s senior director of threat intelligence and is a co-founder of Microsoft’s Women in Security (MWiS) initiative.

In her new advisory role, she is tasked with providing strategic guidance to CyberOne’s executive team to support the evolution of the firm’s Microsoft partnership.

Specifically, CyberOne said Pretorius will also help support the continued growth of its Assure 365 security offering, which is designed to help organizations adopt tailored managed services across identity, endpoints, data, infrastructure, and threat protection.

“We are delighted to welcome Tracey,” said CyberOne CEO Dominic List. “Her global industry experience and expertise align perfectly with our vision of being a world leader in Microsoft-based MDR and will bring further improvements to being one step ahead of threat actors.”

“Tracey’s involvement reflects our continued commitment to advancing our cyber strategy, deepening our security culture and delivering on our mission to be best-in-class managed services.”

CyberOne said Pretorius’ presence will also help the business develop its existing team of cyber professionals as well as future talent.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As the co-founder of Microsoft’s Women in Security (MWiS) initiative, Tracey also brings a unique ability to guide the next generation of cyber talent - particularly women - while mentoring CyberOne’s growing and diverse team, advancing our strategic direction and deepening our culture of resilience,” List added.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, CyberOne combines 24/7 managed services with consulting and professional services to help customers tackle evolving security threats.

The firm holds Microsoft Solution Partner Designations in Security, Infrastructure (Azure), and Modern Work, alongside advanced specializations in Cloud Security and Threat Protection.

Additionally, CyberOne is an NCSC Assured Provider and Level 2 Accredited Cyber Incident Response organization, with CREST certifications across penetration testing, SOC, and cyber incident response.

Commenting on her appointment to CyberOne’s advisory board, Pretorius described the company as a “dynamic and purpose-driven organization at the forefront of managed security services.”

“I’m delighted to support their continued success and growth,” she added. “Building a cyber-first culture is vital and CyberOne’s commitment to the principles behind Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative provides a strong foundation for what comes next.”