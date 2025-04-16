Katun targets accelerated growth, greater collaboration with new partner portal

Printing and imaging specialist Katun has announced the launch of its new Katalyst Partner Portal, designed specifically to drive channel collaboration.

The platform will operate as a centralized partner hub to help simplify service management, as well as provide access to sales and marketing resources for the firm’s Arivia multifunction printers (MFPs), which it launched in 2024.

Alongside its new MFPs line, Minneapolis-headquartered Katun provides OEM-compatible imaging supplies and products for printers, copiers, and MFPs, serving almost 8,000 dealer and distributor partners around the world.

With the launch of Katalyst, partners located in the US, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will now have access to customized content and integrated support for local languages and programs specific to each market.

Key features

Katun said partners will be able to leverage the portal as a tool to drive growth and differentiation, thanks to access a wealth of product and marketing resources - which include product imagery, sales collaterals, promotional materials, as well as programs such as its ‘Print It, Plant It’ global reforestation initiative.

The streamlined platform also enables partners to engage with Katun technical support to create and manage service tickets for swift resolutions, alongside instant access to a host of technical resources such as technical service manuals, reference guides, firmware updates, and product drivers.

Additionally, Katalyst features Arivia product warranty management, for registration and management of Arivia product warranties, as well as access to The Katun Commitment customer satisfaction program.

Partners can also keep up to date with the latest product and industry news with real-time updates.

Commitment

In the firm’s announcement, Katun said the new Katalyst Partner Portal marks the next step in its ongoing commitment to driving partner collaboration and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to announce the Katalyst Partner Portal to help support our partners globally,” commented Chenyi Chiu, chief strategy officer at Katun.

“This portal reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering our partners, providing them with the resources they need to succeed, and making their experience with Katun as seamless and efficient as possible.”