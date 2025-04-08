Canon names Guido Jacobs as new managing director for UK&I

Canon has officially announced the appointment of brand veteran Guido Jacobs as its new managing director for the UK and Ireland, having assumed the role from April 1.

A long-time Canon veteran, Jacobs brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role and has spent the last decade as Imaging Technologies and Communications Group (ITCG) country director for the DACH region.

During that time, he led the successful integration of the regional ITCG business across the region back in 2016, as well as played an instrumental role in the growth of Canon’s wider ITCG offering, with a particular focus on cameras and inkjet printing devices.

Jacobs previously held the role of ITCG country director for the UK & Ireland back in 2014.

In an announcement, Canon said Jacobs will bring a “refreshed perspective” to its core business to help build on the firm’s reputation in the local market.

“Guido brings invaluable experience engaging with Canon customers across different regions and has a proven track record of leading local teams with an integrated strategy,” commented Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida, president and CEO for Canon EMEA.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him and the Canon UK & Ireland team as they facilitate this transition and work towards our ambitions for growth.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canon added that Jacobs’ international experience and deep knowledge of the company’s operations across different departments will “prove advantageous” to the growth trajectory of its UK&I business - particularly at such a transformative time for the imaging, printing, and technology industries.

Jacobs succeeds Yusuke Mizoguchi, who has retired following a 40-year career at Canon, the last six of which were spent serving as managing director for the UK & Ireland business.

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge and lead the UK & Ireland team at such a pivotal time in the evolution of the printing and imagery industry,” said Guido Jacobs, managing director for Canon UK & Ireland.

“I’ve always been proud to work for Canon as a leader at the forefront of innovation, and it’s an honour to continue and build on the inspiring work of our leadership and wider teams.”

Jacobs’ appointment marks the second major leadership change at the firm since the beginning of the year.

In February, the company announced Yoshida as president and CEO for the company in the EMEA region . Yoshida succeeded Yuichi Ishizuka, who retired after seven years as EMEA chief and a 44-year career at the company.

Previously based in the USA, Yoshida most recently served as executive vice president and general manager of Canon’s marketing strategy unit.