TD Synnex buoyed by UK distribution deal with Nvidia

Global distribution giant TD Synnex has signed a deal to distribute the full range of Nvidia enterprise software and accelerated computing products in the UK.

The new agreement means channel partners can now tackle their Nvidia product and platform requirements through TD Synnex, including Nvidia AI Enterprise and Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise software licenses for developers.

Businesses will also have access to the chipmaker’s high-performance networking adapters, accelerated computing GPUs, and superchips.

The distributor is also applying its accelerated delivery, flexible credit, and finance options, as well as its technical and professional services to the Nvidia range to help customers maximize their sales potential.

In an announcement, Simon Bennett, managing director of TD Synnex’s Advanced Solutions UK and Ireland business, said the company will provide the necessary support to help partners optimize Nvidia products within their infrastructures.

“Many organizations today depend on complex, hybrid infrastructures that encompass multiple cloud and on-premises resources,” he said.

“Nvidia technologies help drive the next-level graphics, HPC and AI performance essential for these intensive workloads.

“We will be working closely with Nvidia to make sure that our team is ready to provide partners with the technical and professional support and services they need to optimize Nvidia’s high-performance solutions, from the cloud to the data center and right out to the edge.”

A prominent global IT distributor and solutions integrator, TD Synnex serves over 150,000 customers across more than 100 countries around the world.

The firm’s portfolio pulls together IT products, services, and solutions from over 1,500 technology vendors, covering high-growth tech segments such as cloud, cyber security, big data and analytics, AI, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service.

With its new Nvidia distribution agreement, TD Synnex said it is expanding its expertise to meet UK partners’ full range of Nvidia-related needs, whether deploying solutions as part of their own designs or as a part of other systems’ brands.

“Nvidia technologies are used within the solutions from many leading vendors that we partner with, such as Dell, HPE and Lenovo, and now, with the extended distribution agreement, we can also provide the full Nvidia portfolio directly to partners as well,” Bennett added.