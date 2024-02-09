Dell appoints new UK channel lead amid partner program revamp

Dell Technologies has announced the promotion of Ian Heath to channel and distribution lead for the UK, effective from April 1.

The experienced Dell veteran replaces Rob Tomlin, who will depart the company after five years at the helm of its channel business. Heath will work with Tomlin on a transition between now and April, the firm said in an announcement.

Heath steps into the role having spent the last four years leading Dell’s EMEA Cloud Partners business, where he was responsible for building alliances with global and pan-EMEA cloud service providers, telecom providers, and multi-cloud partners.

Over a ten-year spell at the company, Heath has also managed the firm’s UK public sector business and led its UK alliances team.

Now, in his new role as UK channel chief, Heath is tasked with driving growth and building new opportunities through the 2024 iteration of its partner program.

"I'm delighted to lead Dell Technologies' channel business in the UK,” Heath commented. “My experience has taught me how essential partners are to our business; it takes an ecosystem of suppliers and solution providers of all types to deliver on the promise of digital transformation."

“At Dell, we have an ingrained recognition that when we work together with partners, we innovate faster for our customers.”

Dell partner program overhaul

Announced earlier this week, the 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program offers a tiered structure that the company says places a greater focus on collaboration, acquisition, and investment in critical growth areas.

The initiative now includes three new competencies to better align with changing customer priorities: Data Science & AI, Edge Solutions, and Sustainability & ESG.

Among its updates, the program introduces higher profit potential for Dell’s APEX infrastructure offerings, increased Client+ and ProSupport Plus earning potential for partners, while the firm’s Project Harmony professional services initiative now becomes Partner ProServices.

Additionally, Dell’s software-defined infrastructure offering, PowerFlex, now offers a stackable 4% rebate kicker on New Business and Competitive Swap incentive opportunities for partners that invest in and hold the PowerFlex Design 2023 Certification.

As UK channel and distribution lead, Ian Heath is tasked with driving Dell’s strategic priority areas outlined in the program, which include growing and modernizing its core business, building new market opportunities, strengthening collaboration, and streamlining the partner experience.

“As we launch the 2024 Partner Program, I look forward to working with Ian and the incredible ecosystem of channel partners and distributors within the UK to unleash innovation, drive mutual success and ultimately deliver for our customers,” commented Alexandre Brousse, Dell’s head of channel for EMEA.

“We have unwavering confidence in the power of partnership and are resolutely focused on collaboration through our Partner Program and Partner-First Strategy for Storage. Ian's relationship-centric approach and deep knowledge of the UK market will be fundamental to capturing new growth, driving impact, and extending our leadership."