Westerwood Global rebrands as WGNSTAR following NSTAR acquisition
Revamp includes new solutions for advanced workforce and asset lifecycle management
Managed service solutions provider Westerwood Global has rebranded as WGNSTAR following its recent acquisition of NSTAR Global Services.
Westerwood Global acquired asset lifecycle management specialist NSTAR back in February in a move designed to make the business the leading asset lifecycle management and workforce solutions partner to the semiconductor and related high technology industries.
By rebranding, the company said it will create a more unified global infrastructure that includes new solutions for advanced workforce and asset lifecycle management.
“We are thrilled to announce the coming together of Westerwood Global and NSTAR under the singular WGNSTAR brand,” said Nigel Wenden, CEO at WGNSTAR.
How intelligent insights drive business innovation
Discover why you need an automation approach to storage
“This strategic move marks a significant milestone for our company, solidifying our commitment to our combined teams as well as to future growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.
“With our new brand identity and unified global infrastructure, we are poised to redefine our industry and strengthen our position as a leader in the semiconductor market.”
Upon completion of its acquisition back in February, the firm said NSTAR’s semiconductor industry expertise, breadth of capabilities, and customer-centric culture made it a “perfect complement” to its own capabilities.
“We are constantly evaluating our workforce development capabilities and how we can innovate, adapt, and evolve to provide value-added solutions to the market,” Wenden said at the time.
“As we look to the future, it’s clear that a combined Westerwood and NSTAR team can help us achieve our vision.”
WGNSTAR will now leverage these freshly combined capabilities to offer clients a broader range of offerings.
These include NVOLVE Managed Workforce Services, a fully managed team of specialists that deliver complete solutions, and NSURE Equipment Relocation and Asset Management Services that range from single-tool transfers to full-fab deinstallations.
The firm will also offer NSOURCE Flexible Staffing and Direct Hire Services for internal hiring needs, NFAB Equipment Support Services, NFORM Training and Fabrication Services, as well as NSITE SubFab and Facilities Services.
With its new identity and solutions, WGNSTAR said it is committing to meeting customers’ changing needs in today’s high-tech and semiconductor environments.
“The inception of WGNSTAR successfully completes the unification of our two remarkable companies,” said Darrell McDaniel, SVP North American business development at WGNSTAR.
“We are committed to maintaining our operational excellence and are confident that this transformation will pave the way for even greater success and value to our partners.”
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
Most Popular
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Thank you for signing up to Channel Pro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.