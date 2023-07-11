Westerwood Global rebrands as WGNSTAR following NSTAR acquisition

Managed service solutions provider Westerwood Global has rebranded as WGNSTAR following its recent acquisition of NSTAR Global Services.

Westerwood Global acquired asset lifecycle management specialist NSTAR back in February in a move designed to make the business the leading asset lifecycle management and workforce solutions partner to the semiconductor and related high technology industries.

By rebranding, the company said it will create a more unified global infrastructure that includes new solutions for advanced workforce and asset lifecycle management.

“We are thrilled to announce the coming together of Westerwood Global and NSTAR under the singular WGNSTAR brand,” said Nigel Wenden, CEO at WGNSTAR.

“This strategic move marks a significant milestone for our company, solidifying our commitment to our combined teams as well as to future growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.

“With our new brand identity and unified global infrastructure, we are poised to redefine our industry and strengthen our position as a leader in the semiconductor market .”

Upon completion of its acquisition back in February, the firm said NSTAR’s semiconductor industry expertise, breadth of capabilities, and customer-centric culture made it a “perfect complement” to its own capabilities.

“We are constantly evaluating our workforce development capabilities and how we can innovate, adapt, and evolve to provide value-added solutions to the market,” Wenden said at the time.

“As we look to the future, it’s clear that a combined Westerwood and NSTAR team can help us achieve our vision.”

WGNSTAR will now leverage these freshly combined capabilities to offer clients a broader range of offerings.

These include NVOLVE Managed Workforce Services, a fully managed team of specialists that deliver complete solutions, and NSURE Equipment Relocation and Asset Management Services that range from single-tool transfers to full-fab deinstallations.

The firm will also offer NSOURCE Flexible Staffing and Direct Hire Services for internal hiring needs, NFAB Equipment Support Services, NFORM Training and Fabrication Services, as well as NSITE SubFab and Facilities Services.

With its new identity and solutions, WGNSTAR said it is committing to meeting customers’ changing needs in today’s high-tech and semiconductor environments.

“The inception of WGNSTAR successfully completes the unification of our two remarkable companies,” said Darrell McDaniel, SVP North American business development at WGNSTAR.