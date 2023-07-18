Arrow Electronics unveils new managed services portfolio

Arrow Electronics has cut the ribbon on a new portfolio of managed services, which the global technology provider says will support channel partners through the entire lifecycle of service provision and delivery.

The new offerings have been designed to tackle the challenges that IT providers experience around skills shortages, the costs associated with building a managed services platform, as well as the balance of cashflow while ensuring return on investment.

Mark Barcham, head of services sales and go-to-market for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said that continuous innovation and the delivery of cutting-edge services are critical for the company’s channel partners to remain competitive and meet end-user requirements.

“The launch of our managed services portfolio provides substantial value for them, enabling them to pivot to new areas of strategic focus, whilst continuing to deliver solid business outcomes to their customers,” he said.

“In short, we’re here to help channel partners ramp up recurring revenue streams, unconstrained by the overheads typically associated with maintaining a rich services portfolio. We are very excited about the opportunity to help them grow faster.”

Arrow’s portfolio of managed services includes storage, complete with round-the-clock monitoring of both on-premises and cloud deployments , cloud backup for secure backup of all subscriptions, as well as networking and security with automated monitoring, alerts, and proactive remediation services.

Additionally, the services include cloud orchestration, which offers 24/7 cloud monitoring and a self-service portal to orchestrate and automate daily operations for public cloud infrastructure providers.

Commenting on the new offering, Jérôme Cournut, CEO at Arrow channel partner Administration Réseaux et Systèmes (ARS), said the company “seized the opportunity” to use the manage services in a bid to deliver increased value to its customers.

“We renewed all Microsoft 365 agreements and proposed that our customers enhance their experience by opting for Arrow's comprehensive cloud backup managed service ,” he said.

“Small and medium-sized businesses, along with existing ARS clients, were particularly interested in the competitive pricing and terms, resulting in over 90% of our clients signing up.”