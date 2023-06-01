Keepit appoints revenue strategist Craig Bumpus as CRO

SaaS data protection specialist Keepit has announced the appointment of renowned revenue strategist Craig Bumpus as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

The IT industry veteran is tasked with building Keepit’s go-to-market and associate strategies, as well as setting a “clear and concise direction” for the business, in close collaboration with CEO Frederik Schouboe.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Keepit is a software as a service provider that specialises in protecting cloud data for organizations.

Schouboe says recent aggressive growth for the company, as well as a continued focus on technological innovation, has led Keepit to a “new intersection where coordination and orchestration of projects and initiatives is critical”.

“As CRO, Craig will be a central part of ensuring that the company establishes a red thread throughout our go-to-market approaches,” he explained. “Keepit is focused on building the right commercial strategy, bolstering our commercial preparedness and aligning execution across markets and channels.

“Craig has a well-established track record as a leader of high-performance teams, and his customer-first approach is a great fit for Keepit. We are excited to welcome him to the company.”

A seasoned revenue officer and business leader, Bumpus has accumulated extensive experience in channel development, sales enablement, operations, customer success, and go-to-market strategy, across nearly three decades in the IT industry.

Before joining Keepit, Bumpus served as CRO at Qumulo, as well as UiPath, where he was instrumental in growing the company’s value from $25 million to over $400 million. Prior to that, he had a stint as senior vice president of sales at Nutanix, scaling the firm from $70 million to over $1 billion, and served in various leadership roles at Sophos, Cisco Systems, Utimaco, and DPC.

Commenting on his new role, Bumpus highlighted the company’s “lightning fast” growth, as well as its “ambitious and complex mission” of continued evolution and expansion.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help shape the channel strategy of this company and work with a team that has demonstrated tremendous innovative capabilities,” said Bumpus. “Keepit’s unique technology provides endless opportunities to evolve further in the data protection space.

“The genius of the tech stack and the adaptability of its services allow Keepit to continuously serve the data protection needs of businesses and organizations as they step into the fully cloud-based future.”