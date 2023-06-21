Malwarebytes bolsters reseller partner program with fresh incentives

Cyber security vendor Malwarebytes has announced a refresh of its reseller partner program, which combines its endpoint security technology with channel incentives such as base and multi-year discounts.

Designed to help partners create profitable and consistent business growth, the new program features three tiers: gold, silver, and bronze – with specific benefits for each level.

Those include margin discounts, protected margins on deal registration, lead sharing, NFR licenses, as well as access to market development funds (MDF).

The initiative also supports targeting specific verticals with specialized bundle solutions that Malwarebytes said will fulfill vertical needs and drive targeted engagement with a partner’s customer base.

“Today’s evolving threat landscape means that organizations are leaning on their partners to be their trusted IT advisors and cyber security experts more than ever before,” said Jason Coville, chief sales officer at Malwarebytes.

“We believe it is critical to invest in and support our partners as they guide their customers to a more secure future. We are committed to providing our partners with cutting-edge security solutions that are easy to use, create growth, and provide fast time-to-value.”

Malwarebytes says its revamped reseller program offers competitive pricing and margins to help increase overall earnings potential with deal registrations, as well as additional margin and deal exclusivity on all new opportunities.

There’s also sales and technical training for Malwarebytes solutions, as well as a host of marketing resources such as co-branded collateral, a global campaign repository, and partner communications.

Partners can access these sales and marketing resources through the Malwarebytes Partner Experience Center (PXC) portal, where they can also register deals and provide customers with free trials.

The firm said the initiative will also benefit from mutual engagement, with partners able to provide input to help drive technology development, as well as future marketing and sales activities.

“At Malwarebytes, if it doesn’t work for our channel partners , it doesn’t work for us,” said Philip Walsh, Malwarebytes’ channel account sales leader for EMEA.

“Our new reseller program has many elements truly valuable for partners looking to create profitable and predictable businesses. We are focused on making Malwarebytes easy to buy, sell, deploy, and manage.”

Matthew Whitton, chief operating officer of Climb Global Solutions EMEA, a Malwarebytes partner, praised the security vendor’s channel revamp.

“The new reseller program is a testament to Malwarebytes’ ongoing prioritization of the channel,” he said.

“It offers many opportunities to grow our business, offer additional solutions to upsell and cross sell and gives my team the training and support they need to fully understand and advise customers.”