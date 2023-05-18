Veritas bolsters partner program with new incentives and rewards

Multi-cloud data management specialist Veritas has revamped its Veritas Partner Force program to include improved incentives and rewards for cloud-based deals.

Launched to channel partners last month for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the refresh also features a simplified transaction process, as well as brand-new training and accreditation programs.

The company said the changes have been designed to help accelerate partners’ transition to the cloud and drive growth with secure cloud data management solutions.

According to Veritas’ own research, 43% of UK businesses currently do not have complete visibility into data stored in cloud environments .

“As more businesses in the UK embrace the cloud, we recognize the need to support our partners in delivering a seamless transition for our customers,” said Oliver Norman, VP of channels and alliances at Veritas.

“To this end, we are simplifying our channel platform processes, enabling our partners to focus on their core strengths of providing exceptional customer service. That’s why the FY24 program will be a game-changer for us.”

Veritas said this latest iteration of its program will support the company in achieving its key primary channel goals - including delivering growth on its secure cloud data management platform Veritas Alta.

The firm will assist and incentivize partners to take advantage of the growing cloud market , providing new training, accreditation, and rewards.

Partners will also now have a single comprehensive target to achieve across new business and renewals, as well as software, services, and appliances, to help meet tiering requirements.

Veritas will work with partners on demand generation activities to attract net new customers, with improved rewards for bringing new customers on board, as well as reward those that help existing customers apply the platform to new use cases.

It said there are also plans to launch new initiatives across FY24 as it looks to further improve the resources available to two-tier channel and managed service providers.

Bob Olwig, executive vice president of global partner alliances at World Wide Technology, praised Veritas’ innovation and reliability in driving the pair’s strategic relationship.

“This year’s Veritas Partner Force program makes it easier for us to learn about the exciting new products that Veritas is delivering, easier for us to sell them, and easier for us to earn rewards along the way,” he said.

“Our customers are facing new and more complicated cloud data management challenges, and Veritas gives us the solutions we need to answer those challenges with a channel wrapper that provides everything we need to be successful.”