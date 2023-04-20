Boomi continues C-suite shakeup with five new hires

Connectivity and automation provider Boomi has announced five new leadership appointments, including a new channel chief, as the company looks to continue its global expansion.

Greg Wolfe takes over as chief commercial officer, while Rahim Bhatia has been hired as chief strategy officer, and Jessica Soisson as chief accounting officer.

Dan McAllister will lead the firm’s partner activity as SVP of global alliances and channels, and Troy Anderson takes the role of global commercial market vice president.

Collectively, the new C-suite members boast extensive experience working at prominent software companies such as Adobe, SAP, Business Objects, Marketo, CA Technologies, and Citrix.

“I’m thrilled to continue attracting top talent to broaden and deepen our already stellar team of leaders focused on customer success at Boomi,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.

“Demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation has never been stronger as organizations across industries face unprecedented market volatility, the rapid pace of technological change, and an increasingly complex software ecosystem.”

A growing global software as a service (SaaS) provider, Boomi says its user community now consists of more than 100,000 members, as well as a global network of around 800 partners – including Accenture, Deloitte, and SAP. The company also works with the hyperscaler giants AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

With 25 years’ experience in global alliances and channel partnerships, Dan McAllister will work to further build this global partner ecosystem and develop mutually beneficial partner programs, Boomi said.

Previously, he led global teams at Salesforce, MuleSoft, Box, NetSuite, Crystal Decisions, and SAP.

As chief commercial officer, Greg Wolfe will oversee the company’s global strategy, with the aim of driving further growth and building the customer experience.

He brings more than 35 years of SaaS leadership experience at various software companies - including Adobe, SAP, Marketo, and more.

As COO at Marketo, Wolfe previously worked closely with Boomi CEO Steve Lucas, where they helped grow the company and lead it to a successful acquisition by Adobe.

Elsewhere, former SAP leader Rahim Bhatia will help further develop Boomi’s organizational growth strategy as chief strategy officer, while seasoned regulatory compliance leader and former Citrix chief accounting officer Jessica Soisson will oversee all accounting activity for the company.

Additionally, Troy Anderson becomes global commercial market vice president, having previously led data analytics sales at Google Cloud for North America.

The additions form part of a wider leadership shakeup for Boomi. The company recently announced the key appointments of Arlen Shenkmen as chief financial officer, and Alison Biggan as chief marketing officer.

Shenkmen previously worked at Citrix as executive vice president and chief financial officer, while Biggan was formerly president of corporate marketing at SAP.

Boomi also recently announced an expansion into high-growth markets of India, and the Asia-Pacific region.