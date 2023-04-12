Dell appoints Steve Young as SVP and general manager for the UK

Dell has announced the appointment of Steve Young as its new senior vice president and general manager of its UK business.

A long-time figure at the company, Young has spent more than 20 years at Dell, starting as a senior sales executive at EMC in 2001.

In his capacity as company director, he is responsible for Dell’s UK business, client satisfaction, and employee engagement.

In an announcement, the tech giant said Young will continue working to position the company as “the partner of choice” for partners looking to transform their business.

“It is an exciting time as organizations accelerate their digital transformation plans and build their digital futures,” Young said.

“Having worked at Dell for over 20 years helping customers transform their businesses, I am thrilled to lead the UK through its next phase of innovation.”

Young’s career to date includes managing the EMEA Dell Technologies business, driving the firm’s full portfolio of solutions with the largest customer accounts throughout the region.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Dell) The business value of storage solutions from Dell Technologies Streamline your IT infrastructure while meeting the demands of DX DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

Most recently, the Dell veteran lead its global cloud partnerships with hyperscalers, working to solidify the company’s position in the multicloud market.

In his new role as SVP and general manager for the UK, Young will focus on building relationships, solutions, and go-to-market strategy with public cloud providers, data center providers, customers, and partners.

Dell says the aim is to drive its storage and data protection software and services presence in the public cloud marketplace.

The appointment follows the release of Dell’s APEX Data Services in the UK back in January - a move designed to help UK channel partners expand their operations into new geographies, as well as gain better control over storage costs.

“Our deep partner and ecosystem connections, combined with our talented team and proven innovation, mean that customers trust us to help them achieve their goals, solve problems and seize opportunities,” Young added.

“I’m looking forward to working with our team to deepen our connections with customers, partners, and our communities to deliver breakthrough projects and transformations.”