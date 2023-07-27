FireMon appoints Nicole Stavroff as new global channel chief

Network security policy management specialist FireMon has announced the appointment of Nicole Stavroff as its new vice president of worldwide channels.

A seasoned channel leader, Stavroff joins the business from SecurityScorecard where she most recently held the role of vice president of worldwide channels.

In her new role at FireMon, she will lead the company’s partner ecosystem and work to further the firm’s global presence.

“I am thrilled to be joining the FireMon team,” Stavroff said. “FireMon’s commitment to the channel starts with its 100% channel go-to-market sales strategy. It is further underscored by a revenue sales organization that truly believes in the value of the channel, has a worldwide Ignite Partner Program, and an exceptional reputation amongst existing partner VAR and alliance communities today.”

FireMon said its Ignite Partner Program is designed to provide partners with different ways to create value for both their customers and themselves. The initiative features three tiers – Authorized, Gold, and Platinum – with each providing country-specific support for all routes to market.

The program includes resellers, distributors, and managed service providers (MSPs) across its global network of strategic partners.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help to further grow, accelerate, and solidify FireMon’s position in the global security marketplace and expand its worldwide channel footprint,” Stavroff continued.

“With solutions that have helped more than 1,700 enterprises gain visibility and control over complex network security infrastructures, FireMon is well-positioned for the digital age, where the cloud is critical to successful outcomes, and the channel plays a strategic role.”

In her previous role as SecurityScorecard’s channel chief, Stavroff was responsible for developing the company’s channel go-to-market strategy and driving a pipeline for new annual recurring revenue (ARR).

There, she was tasked with global territory segmentation, alliance, and partner joint solution development, as well as managing a worldwide team to drive execution, partner enablement, and several other channel initiatives.

Prior to that, Stavroff held various sales leadership positions at Kognetics, CloudGenix, NetApp, EMC, and Oracle.

“We are excited to have someone of the caliber of Nicole joining our organization at such a crucial time when global organizations are looking to gain complete visibility into their network and cloud environments,” said Jody Brazil, CEO at FireMon.

“Having a dynamic and successful partner ecosystem is crucial for our success, and with Nicole helping lead the worldwide charge, we are confident we will further extend our leadership position in the market.”