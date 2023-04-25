Outpost24 appoints M&A expert Brendan Hogan as chief strategy officer

Sweden-based cyber risk management specialist Outpost24 has announced the appointment of Brendan Hogan as its new chief strategy officer (CSO).

A former VMware executive, Hogan brings more than 20 years of experience to the role and will spearhead the company’s M&A strategy, corporate development, as well as alliance strategy.

As CSO, he is tasked with driving long-term product strategy, scaling operations to support further growth opportunities, and seeking expansion across new global markets.

In an announcement, Outpost24 emphasized Hogan’s expertise in strategic planning, in organic growth, and deal execution, having previously led and advised on more than 50 global M&A deals , totaling $30 billion.

“Brendan is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience, we at Outpost24 are thrilled to bring his valuable expertise onboard,” said Karl Thedéen, CEO at Outpost24.

“He will have an instrumental role in our continued development which will see a positive change in strategy to help us deliver our goals and cement us further as a serious market player within cyber security.”

Prior to joining Outpost24, Hogan was vice president and head of strategy and corporate development for Massachusetts-based cyber security firm Carbon Black, which went on to be acquired by VMware.

Post-acquisition, Hogan continued to lead strategy across VMware’s security portfolio, with partnerships and acquisitions being a key focus.

He was also senior director for strategy, mergers, and acquisitions at KPMG, and served as part of the strategy and corporate development executive team at VeriSign.

“I’m delighted to have joined Outpost24 at an exciting time,” Hogan said. “Over the past year, they have made big moves within the industry, and I am eager to continue to accelerate the business growth and further enhance our product innovation through strategic acquisitions that will support our customers who want to reduce their cyber security risk.”

Based in Kariskrona, Sweden, Outpost24 provides vulnerability management, application security testing, threat intelligence, and access management via its unified security platform.

The offering’s user base has grown to include more than 2,500 customers across 65 countries.

Back in July 2022, Outpost24 revealed it had been acquired by private equity firm Vitruvian Partners and underlined its goal of further international expansion.

Last month, the company also announced the appointment of Ola Burmark as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Jonas Alfredson.

Burmark most recently served as CFO at telecommunications and cyber security firm ENEA Group and has previously held CFO positions at various Nasdaq Stockholm listed companies.

“Under the new ownership of Vitruvian Partnerships, the growth and expansion seen over the past year has been exciting,” Thedéen said at the time.

“Ola’s business acumen and strategic financial vision will benefit us greatly as we continue to seek out new opportunities and meet the demand for cyber security in this digital economy.”