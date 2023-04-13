Schneider Electric unveils its first e-commerce partner program

Digital automation and energy management specialist Schneider Electric has launched its first Ecommerce Partner Program to support overall growth and collaboration for partners.

The new initiative provides access to an e-commerce transformation and activation manager, a dedicated Schneider Electric specialist to help with strategy development, alongside access to the latest industry updates, news, and events.

There’s also a range of comprehensive training courses on offer, covering topics such as company, product, e-commerce, and sustainability, which Schneider said will help partners keep ahead of the competition.

Additionally, the program features a range of compensation options. These include marketing funds, rebates, and sell-out initiatives to help partners make the most of their e-commerce investments.

“The mission of our partner program has become clearer,” said David Terry, vice president of IT channels, Europe at Schneider Electric.

“For the first time, we are offering our e-commerce partners a program which is unique and innovative that sets it apart from its competitors.”

He highlighted the initiative’s comprehensive suite of tools and resources aimed at helping partners “succeed in the e-commerce space”.

“From marketing support to technical assistance, the program offers a wide range of services to ensure partners have the best experience possible,” he added.

“The program also offers exclusive discounts and promotions to help partners maximize their profits.

“With its comprehensive features and the ability to customize the program to fit the needs of each partner, the Ecommerce Partner Program is truly ahead of its competitors.”

The move follows Schneider’s 2022 revamp of the mySchneider IT Partner Program , which saw the company overhaul its structure in response to feedback from its partner community.

The refreshed initiative introduced a simplified and more streamlined framework that features specializations for key sectors – including data centers , software, and services – with the aim of catering to more specializations over time.

Back then, Rob McKernan, SVP of Schneider Electric Europe’s Secure Power division, highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships as one of the most effective ways to drive growth.

“By listening to our partners and designing the program to accommodate both new market trends and changing business models, we can help them to fast-track new sales opportunities and build the partnerships of the future,” he said.