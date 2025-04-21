SYSPRO names Leanne Taylor as chief revenue officer

SYSPRO has announced the appointment of Leanne Taylor as its new chief revenue officer as the digital manufacturing solutions provider looks to accelerate global growth.

A seasoned industry executive, Taylor brings deep experience in scaling global businesses, executing high-impact deals, as well as spearheading transformational initiatives, the firm said in an announcement.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of group commercial strategy at Cloud Software Group, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar business and leading strategic alignment across multiple divisions of the business.

She also previously held the role of chief operating officer, credited with playing a key role in developing go-to-market strategies and large-scale transformations.

Earlier in her career, Taylor held senior executive positions at both Citrix and SAP, leading high-performance teams and spearheading industry-specific technology initiatives.

SYSPRO CEO Jaco Maritz said the appointment underscores its commitment to driving revenue growth and expanding its global market footprint.

“Leanne’s expertise in revenue acceleration, customer success, and partner ecosystems will be instrumental in helping us capitalize on new market opportunities and scale our digital manufacturing solutions,” Maritz explained.

“Her leadership aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions, and we are confident she will drive long-term value for our customer and partner community.”

SYSPRO expansion gathers pace

The appointment follows the acquisition of SYSPRO by global private equity firm Advent International - a move the firm said has helped advance its expansion strategy and bolster its technology capabilities.

The takeover has also helped extend the company’s reach into markets such as the US and the UK, including SYSPRO’s acquisition of channel partner NextSys during the first quarter of new ownership.

Back in March, SYSPRO also announced the appointment of Josef Al-Sibaie as its new chief of staff and corporate development officer.

With Taylor now on board leading revenue strategy, SYSPRO said it is well-positioned to achieve its expansion ambitions.

“I am excited to join the talented team at SYSPRO at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” Taylor commented.

“SYSPRO’s strong foundation in digital manufacturing, commitment to innovation, and customer-centric and partner-first approach creates significant opportunities for revenue expansion and deeper partnerships.

“I look forward to developing our talent, leading our global revenue strategy, and contributing to the company’s continued success.”