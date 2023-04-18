ZeroFox to snap up LookingGlass in $26 million acquisition

Enterprise cyber security provider ZeroFox has announced it has struck a definitive agreement to acquire LookingGlass Cyber Solutions for $26 million.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, LookingGlass specialises in external attack surface management (EASM) and global threat intelligence that provides organizations with curated intelligence on critical assets, risks, and sectors.

These capabilities will now be integrated into ZeroFox’s External Cybersecurity Platform to enable visibility into external attack surface assets and vulnerabilities, as well as serve up improved actionable intelligence.

“The acquisition of LookingGlass is a natural extension of our strategy to provide our customers with a single end-to-end platform for protecting their external attack surface from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks,” said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO of ZeroFox.

“We are bringing together passionate teams that have been partners for years, and proven world-class capabilities across attack surface management , digital risk protection, threat intelligence , and breach response to continue our leadership in external cyber security.”

LookingGlass’ internet-facing surface intelligence data lakes provide public sector organizations, large enterprises, and industry security alliances with extensive discovery, intelligence, and cyber defense capabilities.

The firm said these tools allow organizations to identify and assess threats in support of remediation strategies against the most sophisticated cyber attacks.

“The mission at LookingGlass is to protect our customers by providing unmatched attack surface intelligence for global threat visibility and cyberattack disruption,” said Bryan Ware, LookingGlass CEO, who will join the ZeroFox executive team as part of the transaction.

“Joining ZeroFox allows us to expand the capabilities we provide security teams to defend against cyber criminals and nation-state actors.”

As a SaaS -based cyber security provider, ZeroFox’s wider platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, and full-spectrum threat intelligence, with a portfolio of breach, incident, and takedown response capabilities to help organizations protect themselves against cyber threats.

Back in August 2022, the company began trading publicly on the Nasdaq stock market, in a move uncommon for a pure-play cyber threat intelligence company.

However, last month it was reported (opens in new tab) that ZeroFox Holdings had dipped 11% in the wake of increasing losses, with the company seeing an overall share price decline of 75% over the last twelve months.

Despite this, the firm continues to make moves through acquisitions and partnerships. Earlier this month, it announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to detect phishing domains and warn users of dangerous URLs.

Websites marked by ZeroFox as malicious will see Google send out a warning message to its 5 billion-strong userbase advising them not to click.