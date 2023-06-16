Cyware cuts ribbon on new global partner program
The CywareOne initiative aims to equip partners with “the tools they need to differentiate themselves in the market”
Cyber security solutions provider Cyware is looking to grow its partnership with its channel and managed security (MSSP/MDR) partners through its new global partner program, CywareOne.
The fresh initiative will enable partners to provide customers with Cyware’s advanced threat intelligence automation, security advisory sharing, low-code vendor-agnostic SOAR, as well as cyber fusion technologies.
In an announcement, the firm revealed it has already partnered with several globally renowned cyber security providers to deliver security solutions, including GuidePoint Security, Ernst & Young, Optiv, Morado, and SHI.
"CywareOne represents a significant step forward in our commitment to developing strong partnerships with businesses that share our vision for a safer digital world," said Matt Courchesne, Cyware’s head of channel for North America.
"Our new program will deliver the resources and support our partners need to succeed in the rapidly evolving cyber security landscape."
Cyware specializes in unifying threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with a range of data insights. The company’s Cyber Fusion solution integrates SOAR and TIP technology to enable collaboration across siloed security teams.
The platform is deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs while providing threat intelligence-sharing platforms for the majority of information-sharing and analysis centers (ISACs) around the world.
With its new partner program, Cyware is now also offering various benefits to its partners, including comprehensive training programs, dedicated support, co-marketing opportunities, and competitive discounts.
CywareOne has been designed to streamline engagement and opportunity management while facilitating a high level of trust and transparency.
Ultimately, the aim is to equip partners with the skills and resources to effectively tackle clients’ cyber security issues.
The company said the program will create a thriving community of partners that are “united by their commitment to excellence”.
"We designed CywareOne with a clear goal in mind: to facilitate our partners' success," said Amit Patel, SVP of sales at Cyware.
"We are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to deliver unrivaled cyber security solutions, providing them with the tools they need to excel and differentiate themselves in the market."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
