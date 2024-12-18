Dashlane unveils new global reseller partner program

Credential security specialist Dashlane has announced the launch of a new global partner program designed to help reseller partners better address credential-based threats.

The Dashlane Partner Program introduces a tiered channel framework to help partners generate new revenue streams while offering differentiated solutions that help customers tackle credential-driven and identity-based attacks, the firm said.

Resellers will have access to Dashlane’s suite of proactive credential protection tools, which work to help organizations manage and share credentials, alert them to phishing attempts and compromised passwords, as well as strengthen overall security posture.

That includes the company’s Credential Risk Detection solution, which is designed to continuously monitor and detect use of at-risk credentials in real-time across the workforce, regardless of whether employees are using a password manager tool.

“Our partner program is foundational to our growing investment in the channel and our mission to deliver the credential security that enterprises and their employees need to thrive," commented John Bennett, CEO at Dashlane.

"In this age of identity-based attacks, our program makes it easy for partners to incorporate credential security into their overall enterprise security practice and help their customers prevent breaches."

As part of the program’s new structure, reseller partners can work with Dashlane through three tier options: Discover, Developed, and Distinguished.

With Discover, beginner partners will have access to training, sales materials, and incentive initiatives, the firm said, while the Developed tier targets partners looking to accelerate their credential security business, providing a dedicated channel sales manager as well as increased incentives.

The Distinguished tier, which caters to partners scaling their credential security business, offers further perks such as live training, top-tier incentives, and co-marketing opportunities.

Dashlane said all partners will be able to leverage financial incentives designed to drive mutual business growth, as well as elevated brand awareness through the company’s global customer base.

The firm added that it plans to continue scaling the program during 2025 as part of its commitment to driving channel-led growth.

Commenting on the new program, Brian O’Donnell, vice president of Dashlane partner Carahsoft, highlighted Dashlane’s history of providing ‘secure and simple to use’ password management and credential security tools to businesses around the world.

"The new, tiered program gives us a shared vision for future growth — not only based on Dashlane's continued commitment to our business' development, but also because they prove themselves as industry leaders, flipping the script on the traditional approach to credential security to more effectively address our customers' needs," he said.