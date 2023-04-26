New Aryaka reseller program offers up to 35% deal margins

Unified secure access edge (SASE) and SD-WAN solutions provider Aryaka has cut the ribbon on IGNYTE, a new reseller initiative that sits within its Accelerate Global Partner Program.

The program has been designed to facilitate between 25-35% margins on each partner deal, as well as provide discounts and sales and marketing support that focuses on pipeline creation.

In an announcement, Aryaka said it’s aiming to “reignite” its partnerships with value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators around the world.

This focus will be especially strong across EMEA, where the firm has key relationships with businesses such as Deutsche Telekom and CDW.

“IGNYTE enables resellers to offer market-leading unified SASE solutions quickly through our ‘as a service’ model,” said Craig Patterson, senior vice president of global channels.

“We offer competitive margins and low risk with no upfront investment or revenue commitments. Plus, we offer white-label and co-management options.”

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Aryaka specializes in fully managed SD-WAN and unified SASE solutions, claiming to offer flexible architecture and all-in-one services to help companies of any size modernize their business.

The firm has been making moves to strengthen its channel activity over the last 18 months.

Back in January 2022, it launched the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program, which unified its partner-led go-to-market strategy under a single framework.

At the time, the company said its new streamlined initiative would help partners find expanded revenue opportunities through its all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE solutions.

In January 2023, Aryaka announced the appointment of Jon Selway as its new vice president of channel sales for EMEA. The seasoned channel pro now leads the new reseller initiative across the region as part of the wider Accelerate program.

“We’re excited to introduce IGNYTE to our partner community,” Selway said. “Our new SD-WAN and SASE offerings tailored to small and midmarket enterprises are aligned with our partners’ go-to-market models. And our free services promotion will help IGNYTE partners capture market share.”