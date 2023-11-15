Centripetal unveils new Global Partner Program
The Centripetal initiative aims to drive revenue enhancement opportunities for partners
Cyber intelligence specialist Centripetal has announced a new partner initiative designed to better protect organizations from security threats and drive partner growth opportunities.
By placing operationalized threat intelligence at its core, the Centripetal Global Partner Program aims to help organizations shift from reactive to proactive defense and drive efficiency of their security teams through its CleanINTERNET solution.
The offering, which is currently deployed by MSPs, resellers, and technology partners across America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, leverages the latest technology and intelligence operators to identify critical results and findings within minutes after installation is complete.
With its new Global Partner Program, Centripetal said channel partners can leverage the offering to generate revenue enhancement opportunities through both resale and value-added services.
“Our global partners are pivotal in driving the proactive adoption of CleanINTERNET within the enterprise landscape,” said Centripetal CMO Dave Silke.
“Together, we fortify organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of emerging threats, securing a safer digital future for all.”
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Centripetal specializes in operationalizing threat intelligence to boost protection at both the initial and final lines of defense.
The firm’s team of intelligence operations analysts work to monitor, tune, and shield their customers’ networks from malicious traffic, essentially acting as an extension of an internal security team.
Centripetal said this two-pronged approach helps “significantly diminish” customers’ risk exposure, while also generating revenue opportunities for partners.
Commenting on the initiative, Chuck Veth, CEO at Centripetal partner CVM, praised CleanINTERNET’s ability to safeguard internet traffic from well-known threat actors.
“Unlike traditional firewalls that assess traffic validity, this technology focuses solely on public endpoints, cross-referencing them with extensive threat intelligence feeds containing countless identifiers,” he said.
“It's truly impressive to witness their increased dedication and investment in their partner program. CleanINTERNET's distinctive patented technologies leverage global threat intelligence and technical innovation, establishing it as both the initial and ultimate line of defense.”
