Darktrace snaps up former Cohesity executive to lead channel efforts
Dan Monahan will oversee the cyber security AI specialist’s channel sales, technology alliances, and strategic relationships
Cyber security AI specialist Darktrace has announced the appointment of Dan Monahan as senior vice president of its global partner organization.
Reporting to chief revenue officer Denise Walter, Monahan will oversee channel sales, technology alliances, and strategic partners.
That includes evolving the vendor’s partner program, driving growth with new partners, as well as deepening relationships with those already working with Darktrace.
The industry veteran joins the business from Cohesity, where he was responsible for all aspects of the cyber security provider’s channel program.
He also has more than 25 years’ experience at various technology companies under his belt – including a seven-year spell at VMware, where he led strategy for its largest national solution providers and distributors.
He now brings that experience to Darktrace, a prominent figure in the cyber security AI space that provides complete AI-powered solutions to help tackle cyber disruption.
Darktrace says its technology continuously learns and updates, applying its understanding to help achieve what it calls “an optimal state of cyber security”.
“Our global partners play a critical role in our mission to free the world of cyber disruption, and together we can bring our customers cutting-edge solutions that use Darktrace’s self-learning AI to help them prevent, detect, respond, and heal from cyber attacks,” Walter said.
“Dan will be instrumental in evolving our partner program and model to help drive long-term, sustainable growth.”
As head of the vendor’s partner organization, Monahan will oversee the entire partner ecosystem, which is made up of more than 500 channel partners around the world - including value-added resellers (VARs), global systems integrators (GSIs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and distributors.
Darktrace also boasts a wide range of technology alliances, which include key integrations with IBM SecurityQRadar, the newly announced Cisco XDR, and more.
Commenting on his appointment and the opportunities that lie ahead for the business, Monahan said the security industry is currently at a “critical inflection point with AI”.
“We have a significant opportunity ahead to harness the power of the channel to bring Darktrace’s unique self-learning AI to more businesses to help them deliver autonomous, always-on cybersecurity,” he said.
“I am excited to draw on my experience to accelerate Darktrace’s channel growth, and to work together with partners to help our customers protect themselves from the increasing costs of cyber disruption.”
