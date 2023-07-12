Rubrik appoints Zscaler’s Sean Sullivan as director of alliances for EMEA

Zero trust data security specialist Rubrik has announced the appointment of former Zscaler channel director Sean Sullivan as its new director of alliances for EMEA.

The specially created role will see the seasoned channel veteran take charge of developing Rubrik’s partnership capabilities, with a focus on supporting major telecoms and internet service providers with the necessary security services.

Sullivan joins the business having accumulated more than 25 years’ experience within technology and cyber security sales, including senior positions at Microsoft, Netscape, Dell EMC, and BlackBerry-owned Good Technology.

In his most recent role at Zscaler, he led the development of the firm’s relationships with telecom clients.

Commenting on his appointment, Sullivan said that he has witnessed the service provider industry transform over his career.

“Most businesses have changed their solutions approach: They now look for one provider to deliver internet connectivity, storage, and security, rather than pick and mix different solutions from different vendors,” he said.

“For Rubrik, this presents a real opportunity to offer service providers new and better services that will attract more customers.

“Whether it’s reselling Rubrik licenses as optional extras or including Rubrik security as a managed service to customers, I’m excited to see how we can support our customers and partners more than ever.”

With 72% of organizations paying out when confronted by ransomware, according to the latest data from Rubrik Zero Labs, Rubrik said Sullivan’s appointment as EMEA alliances chief will help service providers find new ways of defending themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“Security is a constantly evolving industry, which is why it’s so important to have a depth of knowledge, talent, and experience within a business,” said Ghazal Asif, vice president of global partners and alliances at Rubrik. “That’s why I’m very happy to welcome Sean to our team.

“His background working with some of the tech world’s major players, coupled with his attitude and approach makes him an ideal person to lead our efforts with service providers.”

The move is the latest in a string of leadership hires for Rubrik and the second in as many months that have arrived from Zscaler, following the appointment of Tony Keech as vice president of its UK&I business .