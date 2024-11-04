Wasabi Technologies promotes Jon Howes to SVP of global sales

Cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies has announced the appointment of Jon Howes as its new senior vice president of global sales.

Howes steps into the role having served as the company’s vice president and general manager for the EMEA region since January 2023 and brings more than two decades’ leadership experience to the role.

As EMEA chief, Howes’ leadership is credited as being a key contributing factor to Wasabi achieving year over year annual recurring revenue growth of approximately 77% in the region.

His tenure also saw the firm establish key partnerships with prominent businesses such as Retelit, Bechtle, Exclusive Networks, and TD Synnex.

Prior to joining Wasabi, the seasoned veteran held senior sales and channel positions in EMEA for Juniper Networks, Infovista, and Oracle.

“Jon has built a very successful organization in EMEA, and we see the value in his exceptional leadership skills and his understanding of Wasabi's business as instrumental for our global sales initiatives,” said Marty Falaro, EVP and COO of Wasabi, in an announcement.

With Howes’ appointment, Wasabi said it is looking to build on global growth that has seen the company expand to serve more than 90,000 customers and 15,000 partners, with operations across more than 100 countries.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The firm has also established 14 storage regions, with further additions in the pipeline.

“I’m confident Jon will continue to elevate our global presence and look forward to seeing Wasabi grow under his leadership to solidify our position as the leader in cloud storage,” Falaro added.

In his new role, Howes will lead Wasabi’s global sales operations and direct a high-performance team to build on these recent successes. In EMEA, Kevin Dunn steps into Howes’ former role, having served as Wasabi’s country manager for the UK, Ireland, Nordics, and South Africa since 2022.

“I am eager to continue building upon Wasabi’s momentum on a global scale,” Howes said.

“The remarkable progress Wasabi has made since I joined is a testament to how much customers and partners value Wasabi’s offerings. I look forward to collaborating with the sales organization worldwide to drive further growth and identify new opportunities.”